Australia’s Victoria state brings forward school…

SYDNEY, March 23 – Australia’s Victoria state will bring forward school holidays to plan for “remote, flexible learning,” Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference on Monday as states plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

“If people simply behave as normal, if they don’t take this seriously, if they act selfishly, then people will die. I can’t be any clearer than that,” Andrews said.

By contrast, New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, will keep schools open although Premier Gladys Berejiklian encouraged parents to keep children at home if possible. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)