Avengers: NEW Captain America and Loki Doctor Strange 2 tease in Disney Plus trailer WATCH

AVENGERS ENDGAME’s Disney Plus follow-ups were teased in a new Super Bowl trailer from Marvel Studios, showing the new Captain America and Loki’s connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Last night, a number of big trailers dropped during the Super Bowl, including the first look at Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus shows. Set in the aftermath of Avengers Endgame, they included The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. MCU fans will remember Falcon was made the new Captain America at the end of Endgame by old Steve Rogers and is seen practising with his shield in the new trailer.

However, set photos saw Wyatt Russell dressed as Captain America, instead of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Russell is playing John Walker, who is a supervillain called Super Patriot from the comics. He went on to replace Captain America as a government-approved superhero, but eventually became known as US Agent. There’s even a brief shot of him high-fiving a dancer at an American Football game.

Could Super Patriot/US Agent be the true villain of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with Mackie’s winged superhero having to win back the Captain America mantle that is truly his? The Disney Plus show is directed by Kari Skogland and will also see Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl trailer also saw scenes from WandaVision, which is something of a prelude to 2021 movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But from the footage of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, it looks like the god of mischief could well feature in the movie too.

The only shot from Loki sees Thor’s brother dressed in a prison uniform saying: “I’m going to burn this place to ground.” Of course, Loki was strangled to death at the beginning of Avengers Infinity War. But this is an alternate version of the Asgardian, from his more villainous days. This is the Loki from Avengers Endgame’s 2012 scenes, who escapes with the Tesseract.

And, interestingly, his uniform is marked with the letters TVA, which stands for Time Variance Authority. This is the organisation in Marvel comics who police the Multiverse i.e. time cops. Now considering Loki is probably going to be messing around with time, it seems very likely he’ll be appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Scarlet Witch and the Sorcerer Supreme himself. Doctor Strange has dealt with the god of mischief before when they briefly met at the beginning of Thor Ragnarok.