‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Talks About Hulk’s Future, Tandem With Wolverine

Mark Ruffal has opened up about the Hulk’s future.

“The Avengers” actor who plays the Hulk in the Marvel movies has spoken up about the future of his character. He admitted that he is willing to star in a stand-alone film, but there are no done deals about it at present.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said in an interview for Variety’s recent cover story. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She–Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

If a solo movie would be produced, Ruffalo believes that it would be an interesting storyline because there are still a lot of things that are not known about the Hulk.

“He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies,” he explained.

Ruffalo’s role in the superhero flick was very different from the previous characters he played in his indie dramas. In fact, he was wondering why he was included in the cast because he was not sure if he could do it, but his co-stars convinced him that he could.

“I did try to talk them out of casting me,” Ruffalo recalled.

“I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m the right guy, I’ve never done anything like this.’ Between Joss and Robert, they were pretty convincing that I could do it. I was scared. I was really scared. I’m still scared. The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time. But my motto is make fear your friend. Just keep pushing yourself into those places where you feel scared or challenged.”

Meanwhile, Ruffalo wants to see the Hulk with Wolverine especially now that Disney/Marvel has already purchased Fox. “Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up,” Ruffalo said.

Earlier this month, Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his birthday. Ruffalo shared a sweet tribute to the “Iron Man” star by posting a photo of them together.

“Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man,” he wrote on Twitter.