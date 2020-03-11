Baby Archie and the Queen: When will the Queen see Meghan and Harry’s son again?

BABY ARCHIE is one of the main reasons why the Queen is said to be “hurt” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal Family.

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will celebrate his first birthday in a matter of months. But throughout his life, he has only been seen on a handful of occasions. Now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK, but baby Archie is not with them. So when will the Queen next see Archie?

Meghan Markle returned to the UK on Thursday joining her husband who returned last week. The couple are due to undertake their final round of engagements before they officially leave the Royal Family on March 31. Meghan and Harry were seen returning to the UK alone, without their almost 10-month old son. The news is likely to be hugely disappointing for the Queen and the Royal Family, who are understood to be “very sad” about having seen so little of Archie since his birth, according to The Sunday Times.

The official last sighting of Archie was in a photograph of Harry holding his son in Canada which was published on the Sussex Royal Instagram page on New Year’s Eve. Since the couple took a six-week break from royal life before Christmas where they journeyed to North America for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Archie has not been in the UK. The Queen and Prince Philip met the tiny tot when he was just two days old but were unable to attend his christening two months later as it clashed with a private weekend they hold each year at Sandringham. A source told the Sunday Times: “She will be very sad to have barely seen Archie and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family.”

Harry and Meghan have made it clear they wish to raise their son as a “private citizen” with as “normal” an upbringing as possible. The couple are known for posting images of their family for special occasions. With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, March 22, it is likely the couple will share an image of Meghan with her son to commemorate the occasion. After the Sussexes officially step back as senior royals from March 31, it is unclear whether they will make any public appearances in future with their son.

Typically, Royal Family members attend the Queen’s public birthday celebration Trooping the Colour each year. At Trooping the Colour the entire Royal Family, including all the royal children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the Queen stand beside her on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Baby Archie was too young to attend in 2019, but it is thought he would have attended this year. However, as Trooping the Colour will this year take place on Saturday, June 13, when Harry and Meghan are no longer officially senior royals, it is unknown whether they and their son will attend.

What other events will the couple likely share pictures of Archie? Archie will celebrate his first birthday on May 6. To commemorate the occasion and celebrate this big milestone with the world, it is possible the couple will choose to share a new photograph of their son on their Instagram account or their new website. Additionally, Harry and Meghan who said in January they wish to divide their time between the UK and North America, will likely return for the nuptials of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29. The wedding due to take place at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace, will likely see the couple as guests Baby Archie may be considered too young to have a major role in the bridal party, it is possible he will accompany his parents in the pews.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not made any plans for their future public yet. However, during the Spring 2020 transition period, the couple will likely earn their own income and pursue private charitable interests. The couple still intends to operate their own foundation, a non-profit organisation, but it will have another name than Sussex Royal as they had originally planned. After March 31, Harry and Meghan have also said they plan to refresh their digital channels to “introduce the next exciting phase” which means the nature and tone of their social media accounts could alter after the royal exit. But how much involvement Baby Archie will have with the couple’s public personas in the future remains unknown.