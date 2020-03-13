Baby Archie milestone: Meghan Markle reveals new details about Archie

ROYAL FANS were sad not to see Baby Archie last night as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out without him for their first UK engagement in weeks. While Archie has stayed behind in Canada, Meghan gave a rare insight into how he is doing.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison turns 10 months-old today but sadly his parents won’t be there with him to celebrate the milestone. While Meghan and Harry have reunited in Britain to round off their time as senior royals they have left their son behind in Canada in the care of a nanny.

Baby Archie has not been in the UK since November when the Sussexes travelled to North America for their winter break. When Meghan and Harry returned to Britain to announce their bid to step down from their roles, Archie remained behind in the care of friends at their rented hideaway on Vancouver Island. The last photo the parents shared of their son was an adorable picture of him in Harry’s arms in front of a lake in Canada. They shared the image with their Instagram followers as part of a montage to mark the New Year.

Royal fans are hankering for news of the youngster and while they were disappointed not see him back in London, Meghan did give a sweet update on him at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night. The event in Mansion House was held to honour injured servicemen, a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart. Meghan chatted to attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer, was nominated for an award. The two women became struck up a conversation after Claire complimented Meghan on her outfit, a stunning electric blue Victoria Beckham dress.

Meghan opened up on Archie as they chatted, Claire recalled afterward: “She said ‘oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.’” What can babies do at 10-months-old? According to WebMD, at 10-months-old baby Archie will likely be able to crawl, pull himself up to a standing position and “cruise around while holding onto the furniture or your hands” This age also means “walking is now just a couple of months away, so you can expect your baby to soon be on the go even more”.

He may be sleeping longer at night, and could even be down to a single one-hour nap during the day. Archie will have much better coordination, as babies at this age become “pretty adept at picking up small objects in their pincer grasp”. Why did Meghan and Harry leave Archie behind in Canada? Meghan and Harry are known to be protective of Archie’s privacy which may be behind their decision to leave him in Canada on this occasion.

While the reason for their decision has not been confirmed, the global spread of coronavirus which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, could also be behind it. They may have felt Archie would be safer and happier staying at their rented Canadian home than travelling with them to Britain. The couple will complete their final official engagement when they attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. They will join senior royals including the Queen, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge for the last time before relinquishing their royal status.

