Baby Archie update: The first big milestone Archie will mark since Meghan and Harry’s exit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are living in Canada with their son Archie Harrison following their step down as senior royals. This is the first key milestone Archie has marked since the Sussex family’s royal split.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, welcomed their first child Archie Harrison to the world on May 6, 2019. Baby Archie has made very few public appearances since his birth but fans have been delighted to catch glimpses of him here and there. Last week the royal tot marked his first special milestone since his parents stepped down as senior royals.

Baby Archie turned nine-months-old on Thursday (February 6). Meghan and Harry have kept a low profile since being reunited in Canada last month and while the couple have previously shared pictures of Archie on social media, it is not clear if they will do so tomorrow. The Sussexes’ decision to relinquish their working royal roles is understood to have been partly motivated by their wish to give Archie a “normal” upbringing. Prince Harry made his desire for a more “peaceful” life clear in a parting speech he gave at a charity dinner during his last days in London.

Prince Harry said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.” “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.” As the Sussexes begin to carve out a life for themselves outside the royal bubble, Archie is unlikely to have frequent contact with his British relatives. Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland lives in LA and may be able to visit her grandson on a regular basis in future.

However, it remains unclear how often the Sussexes will visit the UK following their withdrawal. One parenting expert has suggested Meghan and Harry should support Archie’s wish to reconnect with his royal roots if he wants to when he is older. Parenting expert and Sunday Woman Magazine editor Martina Mercer told Express.co.uk Archie may come to question his parents’ choice when he is a teenager. Ms Mercer said: “How he handles it in his teenage years depends on Harry’s and Meghan’s parenting style and if they’re consistent with the truth while ensuring he has all the facts and understands their decision to leave the Royal Family.”

She added: “Any subterfuge could result in a rebellion, alongside a desire to adopt the royal lifestyle in the UK. “Just as children of single-parent families have dreams about their estranged parent, Archie will naturally have a curiosity that will build if his relationship with Harry and Meghan isn’t open and honest.” “A lot also depends on Harry and Meghan’s plans for work and business, as I strongly suspect that Meghan will remain in the media spotlight, however, this time it will be on her own terms. “If Archie views life as a royal as better than the life he grows up with, he may set out to embrace his heritage when he comes of age.”