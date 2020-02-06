Baby Archie update: The one thing Prince Harry will struggle to give his son

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle plan to raise baby Archie in Canada following their step down as senior royals. This is the one thing Harry won’t be able to give his son, experts have claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to relinquish their royal roles made headlines across the world. The Sussexes hope to carve out a more peaceful life for themselves far away from the royal bubble in Canada. While Harry wants to give his son Archie Harrison one thing above all else, he may struggle to achieve it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal split is analysed in a new ABC documentary, “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown.” Speaking in the programme, royal experts and friends of the Sussexes discuss their decision. Prince Harry’s long-term pal Nacho Figures claims the Prince wants nothing more than to give Archie a “normal” life. Speaking in the programme Mr Figueras said: “He’s being a father … a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes. “He has become an incredible man, a man that his mother would be proud of.”

He added: “He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right?. “Because when you have 1,000 paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that’s not very, very normal.” Media pundits interviewed in the programme claimed the Sussexes will struggle to escape scrutiny even outside the royal bubble. Managing partner of 10Ten Media and former People magazine editor Larry Hackett says: “The idea that by somehow stepping back from the royal family they’re going to somehow regain control of their privacy is tragically a fool’s errand.

He added: “That’s just not going to happen. In fact, it’s going to get worse.” While ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman added: ”Every single moment in their lives, whether it’s the first major commercial deal that Meghan and Harry have just struck or their next child, every single moment will be tracked. This is high stakes.” Mr Figueras, who says he spoke to Harry “a few days ago” suggests Harry struggled to deal with people “judging him.” He said: “He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. “He suffers a lot from people judging him.”

One royal expert has suggested things could get worse for Meghan and Harry outside the royal family’s protection. Author Anna Pasternak said: “I think that actually Harry and Meghan are going to get into more difficulties with paparazzi. “There’ll be less of an organized structure around them every time they go to an event.” “We saw it with Harry’s mother.”