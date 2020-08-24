Baby Archie update: Why Meghan and Harry’s move marks ‘pivotal’ moment for son

ARCHIE HARRISON recently celebrated his first birthday in May, and his parents’ latest decision marks a “pivotal moment” in their adorable son’s life.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have lived in various locations. The couple briefly stayed in Canada, before rushing to the US to make their home in the city of Los Angeles before the borders closed.

The couple have now bought a permanent home in Santa Barbara, California, according to reports. Thought to be worth a huge £11.2million, the mansion is just a short drive away from Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE the move marks a “pivotal moment” for Meghan, Prince Harry and their son. The insider said: “This is their permanent home.

“Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. “It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.” The gorgeous home also spans over 18,000 square feet, and includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The home includes enviable luxuries such as a gym, a games room, a movie theatre and a wine cellar.

The house also came with some additions perfect for Archie, who is rapidly becoming a toddler. The source added to PEOPLE: “Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time.

“They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. “It’s a really happy time for them as a family.” Since the couple decided to step back from their senior royal roles in January this year, a lot has changed for Meghan and Harry. As both no longer complete royal engagements on behalf of the Crown, Meghan and Harry are free to pursue their own income.