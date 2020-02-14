Baby Archie update: Will Archie Harrison be a pageboy? The role to lift the royal rift

ARCHIE HARRISON, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, could feature as a pageboy as the next royal wedding takes place later this year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to Canada with nine-month-old son Archie Harrison, but the family of three could return to the UK this spring to attend the wedding of Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie in 2018, just a few days before they announced they were expecting their first child.

Will Archie be a pageboy at Princess Beatrice’s wedding? Beatrice’s nuptials will take place on May 29, a couple of weeks after Archie turns one. Due to his young age, it is unlikely the young royal will be able to walk properly yet, which would make it difficult for him to be a pageboy. Most babies take their first steps sometime between nine and 12 months, so although Archie could walk, it’s unlikely he will be too steady.

Normally babies walk well by the time they’re 14 or 15 months old and some don’t walk before they are 17 months. According to punters, there is still a chance little Archie could be involved in the wedding as a pageboy. Bookies Ladbrokes sets the odds at 3/1 for the son of Meghan and Harry to be a pageboy, behind cousins Prince George, six and Prince Louis, one. Prince George was a pageboy at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, and is likely to return to the aisle this time around as well.

Who will be pageboys and flower girls? Page Boy Prince George – 10/11

Prince Louis – 10/11

Archie Harrison – 3/1 Flowergirls Princess Charlotte – 4/5

Mia Tindall – 6/4

Savannah Phillips – 2/1

Isla Phillips – 2/1

Lena Tindall – 7/2

However, whether Archie will feature as pageboy or not, the wedding is likely to bring the Royal Family back together after a few turbulent months. The Sussexes are likely to fly out form Canada to take part in the wedding as Harry and Beatrice are close friends. Other guests attending includes sister Eugenie and husband Jack, parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, grandparents Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II and cousins Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. In addition, Princess Beatrice is known for her close friendship with A-list celebrities, who are likely to be invited to the nuptials.

Everything we know about the 2020 royal wedding Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice and Edo’s wedding date and venue in a statement issued on Friday, February 7. The statement read: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. “The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. “The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

