Baby Archie warning: The one mistake Meghan and Harry can’t afford to make with Archie

ARCHIE HARRISON is likely to grow up far away from the Royal Family in Canada following his parents’ step back from the fold. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be careful to avoid making this mistake with Archie, a parenting expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to relinquish their senior royal roles was in part motivated by their wish to give their son Archie Harrison a more peaceful life. As the couple make Canada their main base they hope to provide Archie with as normal an upbringing as possible. While eight-month-old Archie does not have an official title he is still seventh in line to the throne and may wish to reconnect with his royal roots when he is older.

Prince Harry outlined his reasons for stepping down in an emotional speech during his last days in London before leaving for Canada. Speaking at the Sentebale charity dinner he said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.” He added: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.” “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

While Meghan and Harry hope to achieve a more “peaceful life” outside the royal family they must be careful about how they explain their decision to Archie when the time comes, a parenting expert has claimed. Parenting expert and Sunday Woman Magazine editor Martina Mercer told Express.co.uk Archie may come to question their choice when he is a teenager. Ms Mercer told Express.co.uk: “How he handles it in his teenage years depends on Harry’s and Meghan’s parenting style and if they’re consistent with the truth while ensuring he has all the facts and understands their decision to leave the royal family.”

Ms Mercer warned if Meghan and Harry aren’t completed straight with Archie then he could feel pushed to rebel. She said: “Any subterfuge could result in a rebellion, alongside a desire to adopt the royal lifestyle in the UK. “Just as children of single-parent families have dreams about their estranged parent, Archie will naturally have a curiosity that will build if his relationship with Harry and Meghan isn’t open and honest.” Ms Mercer suggested Meghan and Harry’s desire to shelter Archie from the scrutiny of the royal bubble could ultimately push him towards it, as is the case with some celebrity parents who wish to keep their children from entering showbiz.

She said: “Many stars have successfully hidden their children from the media spotlight only to find that the same children wish to enter into the showbiz industry as they turn into adults. “Harry and Meghan may find this is the case for Archie and the royal family.” She added: “A lot also depends on Harry and Meghan’s plans for work and business, as I strongly suspect that Meghan will remain in the media spotlight, however, this time it will be on her own terms. “If Archie views life as a royal as better than the life he grows up with, he may set out to embrace his heritage when he comes of age.”