Babyface Recalls When Michael Jackson Wanted To Take Halle Berry On A Date

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley faced off in a heated battle on Instagram Live on Monday and dropped some of their all-time hits. In the mix were some interesting stories, including one involving the legendary Michael Jackson and actress Halle Berry.

“Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, true story, fun fact. One time, Michael called me and said, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?'” Babyface told Riley.

He continued, “I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her out on a date,’ I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date.’ So I said, ‘Let me reach out’ and I reached out for him, for the agent because I didn’t have Halle Berry’s number,”

“I called and gave the message and the manager’s like, ‘What?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date,'” the 62-year-old producer dished. “And then, I was waiting to hear back from Halle and I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this…”

Then in one swift motion, simultaneously finishing his story and getting the battle back no track, Babyface cut to a clip of Berry from the movie Boomerang saying, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”

— Julie | _ (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

The story practically kicked off what could only be described as an epic 90’s R&B battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley. The two are behind some of the biggest hits from that era and they faced off to see who had the better songs on Monday.

The Instagram event, dubbed “Verzuz,” had the two producers take turns playing the iconic songs they had a hand in making. It was originally supposed to happen weeks ago but was postponed when Babyface tested positive for the coronavirus. It was set back again when they faced technical difficulties on Saturday, April 18.

In the end, both brought the heat with hits like SWV’s “Right Here (Human Nature Remix),” Toni Braxton’s “Love Shoulda Brought You Home, Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk?,” and Johnny Kemp’s “Just Got Paid,” among others.