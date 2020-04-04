‘Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Shares ‘Obsession’ After Colton Underwood Breakup Bombshell

Earlier this week, “The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood revealed he and his Season 23 winner, Cassie Randolph, briefly broke up last year. Since then, Cassie hasn’t posted about her beau’s bombshell confession online, but she did update her followers about her “obsession” early Friday morning.

As part of her Instagram Story, the former ABC reality star revealed that she is currently watching Netflix’s popular docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” After sharing clips of the true-crime documentary and asking her followers what they think subject Carole Baskin, she posted this update: “Need to go to bed but have a cat obsession and can’t stop watching this w/my kitties.”

While Cassie may have a new favorite show, watching the program isn’t the only thing she’s been busy doing recently. During the coronavirus pandemic, Cassie has also been spending her time in quarantine studying and taking care of Colton, who revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In one story, she reposted Colton’s video which showed what she made him for breakfast. “You killin it. Love you,” he said in response to her cooking. Cassie also shared footage of herself doing homework next to her mom, Amy Randolph.

The updates from Cassie follow several recent interviews from Colton as he promotes his upcoming book, “The First Time.” After revealing he struggled to accept his sexuality in one interview with People, he revealed to the outlet in a separate interview that he and Cassie briefly split last summer after struggling to communicate.

“To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did. Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up,” he said. As a result, the two decided to mutually take some time apart.

“It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on,” he added.

After two days broken up, the duo decided to reunite. “Now, we know the flags to look for. When issues start to creep up, it’s like, let’s go have a conversation,” he explained. “We’re trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other.”