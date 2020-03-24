‘Bachelorette’ Alums Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron Hilariously Troll Fans Amid Romance Rumors

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have finally responded — sort of — to all those dating rumors.

The two reality stars, along with some of their pals, dubbed themselves “The Quarantine Crew” on the popular video-sharing app TikTok and have been posting videos showing how they are spending their time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previous posts showed the group often hanging by the pool, dancing and just having an overall good time. On Thursday, they took their shenanigans inside to take on the viral flip the switch challenge.

In the video, Hannah– along with two other women — are seen bopping along to Drake’s “Nonstop” when the room goes dark. When the lights pop back on, Tyler and two other men appear in their place, wearing their clothes.

“BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants,” the hilarious caption read, followed by the hashtags #coronavirus #fliptheswitch and #thequarantinecrew.

The TikTok video comes amid speculation that the exes have rekindled a romantic relationship. Tyler was the runner-up to Jedd Wyatt on Hannah’s season of “The Bachelorette”. However, he reunited with the former Miss Alabama for a drink after the show’s finale, which showed her breakup from Jedd.

Fans have been shipping the duo since they were spotted together, but an insider recently revealed to E! News that they are simply just friends.

“They aren’t dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom,” a source said.