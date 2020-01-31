Back off Spain! Incursion into British airspace by SPANISH military grounds passenger jet

INCURSIONS by two Spanish aircraft – including a military helicopter – into British airspace which delayed a flight trying to land and take off again from Gibraltar’s airport have triggered a diplomatic incident, with the Foreign Office lodging a protest with the Spanish government.

The BA flight to Gibraltar International Airport was disrupted on two separate occasions on Tuesday, initially when it was prevented from landing on the Rock while air traffic controllers tried to contact a Guardia Civil helicopter which encroached into British airspace. The plane was eventually cleared to land – but its departure was delayed by roughly 10 minutes as a result of a fixed-wing Spanish plane which likewise strayed into British airspace.

Neither of the two offending aircraft had contacted air traffic control in Gibraltar, the Foreign Office subsequently confirmed. A passenger who was on the plane – which was also carrying His Excellency the Governor Ed Davis, the Queen’s representative on the Rock – told Express.co.uk: “I was on BA 490 Heathrow to Gib yesterday. “Pilot says ‘we are likely to land about 10 minutes ahead of schedule’.

“Weather is lovely and sunny, not a ripple on the sea (I have a window seat). “Just as we start final approach, plane goes into sharp turn and heads back out over the sea. “I’m dreading a diversion to Malaga but can’t think why we would be diverted as the weather is so good.

“We do a big circuit then we come in and have a perfect landing. “As we taxi to the terminal, the pilot apologises for being a few minutes behind schedule but explains that, ‘an unidentified Spanish military aircraft was in the area’ so he had to wait for it to clear before he could land.” Meanwhile there were also conflicting reports about an EasyJet flight which took off yesterday from Gibraltar.

The eyewitness said: “As I walked into the terminal, I could see a long queue of EasyJet passengers all waiting outside the Terminal but not able to board their aircraft.” He suggested the flight had been delayed for the same reason – but an EasyJet spokeswoman told Express.co.uk this was not the case. She said: “We can confirm that flight EZY2245 from London Luton to Gibraltar on 28 January was delayed departing London Luton due to a technical issue which meant EZY2246 from Gibraltar to London Luton was delayed departing Gibraltar as a result.”

Incursions into British airspace by Spanish aircraft in Gibraltar are not as frequent as those by Spanish ships into British waters surrounding the rock, but are not unheard of. They represent a violation of British sovereignty, although not a threat to it, with all such incursions resulting in protests to the Spanish authorities. The Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for monitoring air traffic at Gibraltar International Airport, referred Express.co.uk to the Foreign Office.