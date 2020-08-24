Back to work: Employee rights and coronavirus EXPLAINED

LOCKDOWN measures have been significantly eased, and employees are starting to return to the workplace. Express.co.uk spoke to an employment law expert about how employee rights are affected by coronavirus.

For months the Government urged people to work from home wherever possible, but now the advice has changed and many are nervous about the prospect of returning to the workplace. The threat of redundancy is also high at the moment, with the Chancellor warning unemployment will become more common in the coming months due to the recession.

Can your employer insist you return to the office? At the start of the lockdown, the Government advised people to work from home wherever possible. But as of August 1, the Government announced employers would be able to decide on the best working conditions for both employees and their businesses. Announcing the changes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We are going to give employers more discretion. “That could mean of course continuing to work from home, which is one way of working safely and which has worked for many employers and employees.

“Or it could mean making workplaces safe by following covid-secure guidelines.” Some people may be nervous about the prospect of returning to the workplace. Gillian McAteer, Head of Employment Law at Citation, told Express.co.uk: “This is a very popular topic at the moment, as many employees have enjoyed working from home, the flexibility it gives them and a better work/life balance which is important to ensure employees are happy in the workplace. “If your employer requests you return to the office, employees will have to abide by this, as long as your employer talks to you before bringing you back to discuss any concerns and reassure you that the workplace is covid-secure. “If you have been shielding, or are clinically vulnerable, then your employer should undertake an individual risk assessment to make sure it is safe for you to return.”

Does coronavirus affect employee redundancy rights? Even though the UK is now in a period of economic crisis, employers must still follow fair redundancy procedures at this time. According to Ms McAteer, “communication is key” when making decisions about redundancies. She said: “It’s a very difficult time for every employer and employee at this moment in time, with the UK facing the worst ever recession and employees should be aware that redundancies are a possibility.

“However, communication is key in this scenario and employers should be communicating clearly and regularly to those that are being made redundant. “Employers will need to discuss their business proposals and consult with employees over a reasonable time frame before confirming that an employee is redundant. “This enables employees to discuss the proposals and raise any questions/concerns they have. “For larger scale redundancies, there are certain rules regarding consultation in that it must take place over 30 days if an employer is making more than 20 redundancies within a 90 day period at a single establishment, or 45 days if an employer is making over 100 redundancies.

“Failure to adhere to these rules can result in employees being awarded a protective award of up to 90 days’ pay each.” The Government website has further information on employee rights and redundancy. You can also get advice on redundancy from Acas (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) or Citizens Advice.

