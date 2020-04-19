Backpackers fleeing Australia’s capital cities to work in rural towns to avoid coronavius.

Farmers have been inundated with job applications from backpackers who are fleeing Australia’s capital cities to avoid contracting coronavius.

Rian Pace, who manages Pace Farming in north Queensland, said hundreds of backpackers have asked for work after losing their hospitality jobs due to restaurant closures amid the pandemic.

‘Over the last couple of weeks we’ve had over 100 inquiries, sometimes singly, usually two or three or four people at once,’ he told the ABC.

Mr Pace said it’s going to be a ‘juggling act’ of which applicants to give work to on his farm in Rollingstone, 40 kilometres north of Townsville.

‘We’re in unprecedented waters… obviously we’ll give preference to those who’ve worked for us before. I don’t know how we’re going to manage it but we’ll try and get through it and give as many people jobs as we can.’

French tourists Yoann Tahet, 21, and Anthony Martorell, 23, and their British friend Alex Butler, 28, moved from Melbourne to the Pace pineapple farm after losing their bar jobs.

‘We were in Melbourne for a month trying to search for a job, but it was getting really hard to find one since the future was uncertain for the bar and everything,’ Mr Tahet told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We didn’t want to be stuck in a hostel doing nothing and losing our money, so we texted our previous farm owner to come back to the farm sooner than we expected.

‘For us it was obvious that the farm was the safest and the better place to be. Getting coronavirus was my biggest fear – being in a huge city and especially in an hostel was not a good idea.

‘The last week in Melbourne was a roller-coaster – border closed, flight canceled, not sure if we could go to the farm, so when we made the first step at the farm it was the best relief that I ever had.’

Mr Martorell said he feels fortunate to have a job in a situation where out-of-work foreigners have been forced to go home.

The trio are benefiting from the government’s new scheme, which aims to ensure food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working holidaymakers and visa holders under the Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme are now able to extend their stay in Australia for up to 12 months to work for approved employers.

Despite having already completed their 88 days of mandatory farm work to qualify for their second-year visas, the men headed back up north.

They returned to Pace Farming pineapple farm in north Queensland, where they worked fruit picking last season.

Mr Martorell, Mr Tahet and Mr Butler arrived back at the farm at the end of March -just before Queensland closed its borders to non-essential workers.

Mr Butler said his family back home in the UK are relieved he is leaving Melbourne – which has 911 coronavirus cases – for the seclusion of north Queensland.

Last week Scott Morrison told all tourists and foreign students who are unable to support themselves financially during the coronavirus pandemic to go home.

The prime minister said that while ‘it is lovely to have visitors in good times’, now is the time for them to leave so officials can focus on supporting Australians in need.

Ministers are focused on helping to keep Australians afloat, pledging $130 billion for a JobKeepers package for workers, many of whom faced losing their jobs.

His call comes to foreign nationals who are unable to support themselves financially during the pandemic – saying they are not ‘being held here’ and should leave.

‘These (student) visas, and those who are in Australia under various visa arrangements, they are obviously not held here compulsorily,’ he told reporters on Friday.

‘If they are not in a position to support themselves then there is the alternative for them to return to their home countries.

‘We still have quite a number of people who are here on visitor visas.

‘As much as it is lovely to have visitors to Australia in good times, at times like this if you’re a visitor in this country, it is time, as it has been now for some while – and I know many visitors have – to make your way home and to ensure that you can receive the supports that are available … in your home countries.’

The prime minister explained that some travellers to Australia, such as those on working-holiday visas could work in fruit picking and other agricultural work.

But he said they must first self-isolate before travelling to regional areas, amid fears the migration could spread the virus from cities to ‘more vulnerable’ regions.