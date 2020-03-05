BAFTA Games 2020: Death Stranding, Control and Disco Elysium lead the way

The 2020 BAFTA Game Awards are about to take place, but not before judges pick the winners.

The BAFTA Game Awards take place on Thursday, April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London’s South Bank.

A limited number of gaming fans can buy tickets to attend this year’s event, which begins at 5.30pm GMT and runs until 9.30pm.

Guests will be able to walk the red carpet, have a drink at the pre-ceremony reception, and then watch the awards show live.

In the build up to the big event, the BAFTA organisation has revealed the full list of categories and nominees.

At first glance it doesn’t look like the strongest line-up. The divisive Death Stranding has a record-breaking 11 nominations, as does Remedy’s surprise hit Control.

The excellent Disco Elysium is nominated in seven categories, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Outer Wilds pick up five.

Life is Strange 2 also nabs five nominations, despite not being a patch on the original.

Fans will be able to vote in the EE Mobile Game of the Yearcategory, which includes Assemble with Care, Pokemon Go and Call of Duty: Mobile.

You can see the 2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations below. And remember to vote in our Best Game poll.