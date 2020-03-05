BAFTA Games 2020: Death Stranding, Control and Disco Elysium lead the way

CONTROL and Death Stranding break records, as the BAFTA 2020 Game Award nominees are revealed ahead of the big event in April.
The 2020 BAFTA Game Awards are about to take place, but not before judges pick the winners.
The BAFTA Game Awards take place on Thursday, April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London’s South Bank.
A limited number of gaming fans can buy tickets to attend this year’s event, which begins at 5.30pm GMT and runs until 9.30pm.
Guests will be able to walk the red carpet, have a drink at the pre-ceremony reception, and then watch the awards show live.
In the build up to the big event, the BAFTA organisation has revealed the full list of categories and nominees.
At first glance it doesn’t look like the strongest line-up. The divisive Death Stranding has a record-breaking 11 nominations, as does Remedy’s surprise hit Control.
The excellent Disco Elysium is nominated in seven categories, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Outer Wilds pick up five.
Life is Strange 2 also nabs five nominations, despite not being a patch on the original.
Fans will be able to vote in the EE Mobile Game of the Yearcategory, which includes Assemble with Care, Pokemon Go and Call of Duty: Mobile.
You can see the 2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations below. And remember to vote in our Best Game poll.
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Control
• Death Stranding
• Luigi’s Mansion 3
• Sayonara Wild Hearts
• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
• Concrete Genie
• Control
• Death Stranding
• Disco Elysium
• Knights and Bikes
• Sayonara Wild Hearts
• Ape Out
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Control
• Death Stranding
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• Untitled Goose Game
• Control
• Disco Elysium
• Luigi’s Mansion 3
• Outer Wilds
• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
• Untitled Goose Game
• DiRT Rally 2.0
• Heaven’s Vault
• Knights and Bikes
• Observation
• Planet Zoo
• Total War: Three Kingdoms
• Ape Out
• Death Stranding
• Disco Elysium
• Katana Zero
• Knights and Bikes
• Manifold Garden
• Apex Legends
• Destiny 2
• Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
• Fortnite
• No Man’s Sky: Beyond
• Path of Exile
• Concrete Genie
• Knights and Bikes
• Luigi’s Mansion 3
• Untitled Goose Game
• Vacation Simulator
• Wattam
• Civilisation VI: Gathering Storm
• Death Stranding
• Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)
• Life is Strange 2
• Neo Cab
• Ring Fit Adventure
• Baba Is You
• Control
• Disco Elysium
• Outer Wilds
• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
• Wattam
• Apex Legends
• Borderlands 3
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Luigi’s Mansio 3
• Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
• Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
• Control
• Death Stranding
• Disco Elysium
• Outer Wilds
• The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
• Wattam
• Control
• Disco Elysium
• Life is Strange 2
• Outer Wilds
• The Outer Worlds
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• Baba Is You
• Control
• Death Stranding
• Disco Elysium
• Outer Wilds
• Untitled Goose Game
• A Plague Tale: Innocence
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Control
• Death Stranding
• Metro Exodus
• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
• Assemble with Care
• Call of Duty: Mobile
• Dead Man’s Phone
• Pokémon Go
• Tangle Tower
• What the Golf?