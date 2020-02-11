BAFTA: Kate Middleton & Prince William body language reveals ‘disapproval’ at Royal swipe 

KATE MIDDLETON, 38, and Prince William, 37 dazzled on the red carpet at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) last night, but what did their body language reveal?

Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011, when she said “I do” to Prince William in a highly televised wedding ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London. Last night, at the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived on the red carpet, dazzling and holiding their own among the shining elite of the acting world – what did their body language reveal about the Duke and Duchess?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the guest of honour as they mingled with the world’s acting A-listers at the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. But, just days after the completion of Brexit and weeks after “Megxit”, Brad Pitt managed to steal the show and take some of the biggest laughs of the night as he poked fun at both British news stories – right in front of the nation’s future King and Queen. And somehow the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star did it all without even stepping foot at the event. It was Brad’s co-star, Margot Robbie, who took to the stage to accept his Best Supporting Actor award in London, and she did so by reading a message penned by the 56-year-old himself.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” the actress said. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single.’” Brad Pitt, who’s divorce from his ex-wife and co-actress, Angelina Jolie, was finalised just last year, took a topical jibe about the UK recent separation from the European Union and turned it on himself, adding: “Welcome to the club!” But it was his next swipe that really drew a reaction from the audience and from two very special attendees in particular. BAFTA president Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were front and centre as Margot then read aloud a joke about the other headline-grabbing British breakup: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from their royal duties and to relocate to the other side of the Atlantic.

“Oh, and he says that he is going to name this ‘Harry,’” Robbie said as she held up the rose-gold trophy. “Because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the [United States] with him.” So how did the royal take that jab about Harry and Meghan? Body language expert Judi James, revealed the royal pair showed signs of ‘disapproval’ during the celebrity speeches but also showed signs that they were taking the jokes in a ‘good-natured’ stride, but what else did the body language expert have to say? Judi James said: “Although their lives can’t be short of moments of glamour, Kate and William always tend to arrive at red carpet functions like last night’s BAFTAs looking as sweetly excited as any parents of three small children who’ve got a hall pass for the evening to dress up and mingle with all the Hollywood A-listers.

“William’s spontaneous look of beaming relief to be thrown a compliment on the way in suggests he’s aware it’s his wife who will be getting the lion’s share of the admiring comments, but the couple did seem to be sharing enough subtle glances and tie-signs with one another to suggest the admiration is mutual. “Their front row seats at this event leaves them under the same camera scrutiny as the actors that surround them and this must have made them feel slightly vulnerable, especially when both Andrew and Harry’s names were thrown in for laughs by Rebel Wilson,” she revealed. Rebel Wilson was the first celebrity during the evening to poke fun at recent royal drama, shocking the audience with a quip about Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties last year amid his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Rebel referenced the controversy as she quipped: “It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew… uh, Royal Harry… no, sorry, Royal Phil- at this royal… palace place.” During Rebel’s speech, Judi explained that the royals body language revealed they formed a “good-natured” but “disapproving facial expression”.