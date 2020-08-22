Balloon payment: What is balloon payment? When is it paid?

When deciding on a loan, for whatever reason, there are usually many options to choose from. When purchasing a car, for example, balloon payments frequently feature as a financing option.

Fixed monthly loan payments allow someone to gradually eliminate the debt they owe by paying a set amount each month.

A balloon payment is payable at the end of a loan term.

A balloon payment is a larger, one time payment included in some loan agreements.

But with a balloon payment, monthly payments are usually relatively smaller than other financing options.

But in return for smaller monthly payments, the final balloon payment may be very significant.

If you choose a finance agreement which includes a balloon payment, you are deferring a significant amount of the cost to the end of the agreement.

Depending on the type of loan, a balloon payment may be optional, such as in car financing.