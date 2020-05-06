Bandwidth blows those COVID-19 blues away

Australians are ‘flattening the curve’ and changes to lockdown rules are imminent but according to Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brendan Murphy, no one will be attending music festivals anytime soon.

“We certainly would not be contemplating large-scale gatherings. It’s hard for me to envisage reopening of nightclubs and big music festivals in the foreseeable future,” says Dr. Murphy.

Gold Coast’s 2020 Blues on Broadbeach has turned Dr. Murphy’s devastating news into a positive today announcing Australia’s largest free music festival will now be a 90-minute music Facebook event called Bandwidth.

Capturing music performances from favourite Blues on Broadbeach artists such as Tommy Emmanuel, The Black Sorrows, The Lachy Doley Group, The Turner Brown Band, Tami Neilson and Karise Eden from the comfort of their homes to yours, Bandwidth festival director Mark Duckworth says the concept provides a fascinating way for fans to connect with some of their favourite artists through an online platform.

Filmed by the artists themselves on iPhones, under the remote direction of video producers, Bandwidth will be broadcast live on the Blues on Broadbeach Facebook page on Friday, May 15 at 7 pm AEST. The virtual showcase will feature performances and interviews with artists.

Northern hemisphere-based fans can also join in with an encore screening on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 7 pm Los Angeles time PDT.

“The idea that Blues on Broadbeach would not make its annual appearance on the Gold Coast in 2020 was a shock to us all,” says Duckworth. “As we informed the artists and fans, the idea that we could band together to do something virtual immediately followed.

“Bandwidth is an online meeting point for our festival tribe, a celebration of our event, and a snapshot of musicians working from home around the globe. It’s a non-traditional concert experience that we can provide for our audience to enjoy. Turn on, tune in, drop out.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones welcomes the announcement.

“For years we’ve worked with organisers to build this event up to be one of Australia’s marquee music festivals. It would have been heartbreaking to have the event fall to the wayside in 2020,” says Jones.

“As an industry, we’re facing incredible challenges at the moment. That’s why it’s great to see so many of our event organisers and tourism operators thinking outside the box to find new ways to get their message out and stay connected with people.”

With the Gold Coast’s tourism industry decimated with losses exceeding $1billion and continuing to lose an estimated $310 million a month while travel restrictions continue, many of the city’s leaders and innovators are thinking outside of the box. Never has it been more crucial to support Australia’s music industry.

“Not only will Bandwidth appeal to the festival’s already strong following – it will open this event up to thousands more blues fans online,” adds Jones. “The potential for this event to grow the festival and bring more tourists to the Gold Coast in the years to come is huge.”

* This feature has been produced in collaboration with City of Gold Coast