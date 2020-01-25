Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 review: Can these headphones stand up to Sony and Bose?

BANG & Olufsen’s Beoplay H9 noise-cancelling headphones have been engineered from the ground-up to steal the limelight from Sony and Bose in the most stylish way possible. But do these cans actually deliver and are they worth their eye-watering £450 price tag? Here is Express.co.uk’s full Beoplay H9 review.

The Beoplay H9 is the most premium pair of headphones Bang & Olufsen (B&O) sell, and they certainly look the part. As is the case with all B&O products, the Beoplay H9 is overflowing with elegance – the cans truly look more like a luxury fashion accessory than a piece of gadgetry. Whether you’re wearing the H9 or have them hanging around your neck, you feel special doing so. That’s because the Danish firm has leveraged premium materials like aluminium and cowhide leather to assemble the H9 – there’s no cheap-feeling plastic to be found which is not something that can be said for the flagship Bose 700s.

The Beoplay H9 isn’t just a thing of beauty to look at though, it also offers incredible sound that’s to be expected of a company with such a rich music history. The H9 packs a hefty amount of bass and nails mids and highs, meaning you’re always treated to a great audio experience whether you’re listening to Jay Z or Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro. By far the best complement to the H9 is the B&O app that lets you meticulously adjust the sound output of the headphones. Want to crank up the bass to give you that Friday feeling on the commute home? No problem. In addition to giving you a bunch of pre-set listening modes, the Danish firm also lets you tamper with the H9 sound output yourself with a neat sliding mechanism. Although the H9 audio quality is excellent – surpassing that from Bose and Sony in our humble opinion – the noise-cancelling offered certainly leaves a lot to be desired. Don’t get us wrong, the H9 are perfectly sufficient if you’re just looking to swat a few unwanted background noises on the way to work, but if you’re looking for blissful silence then you’ll be majorly disappointed. The three biggest rivals to the H9: the Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7 all eclipse B&O in eliminating unwanted background sounds – even the older Bose QuietComfort 35 II cans that released back in 2017 offer superior noise-cancelling. Safe to say, if you’re not fussed about audio quality and just want the best isolating headphones on the market, the H9 isn’t for you.

Much to our surprise, fitting was also an issue with the H9. During prolonged listening sessions (that ranged up to four hours at a time in our testing) we frequently experienced discomfort from where the top of the headphones sat on our head. In fact, the feeling we got after wearing the H9 for around two hours verged on being painful, to the point we took the headphones off to give our head a rest. Although the materials used to forge the H9 are undoubtedly premium, the band at the top is certainly a lot harder than on its biggest rivals and appears to be the cause of the discomfort mentioned above. It would definitely be in B&O’s best interests to leverage a material with more give on its H9 successor. The Danish firm’s touch gestures are another sticking point with the H9. On paper these sound great – tap on the right-hand cup of the headphones to pause, swipe to answer calls and even rotate your finger in a circular motion around it to adjust the volume. But in practise, these are far too finicky and they only have to fail once for you to avoid using them completely. We spent about an hour of our testing using B&O’s touch controls before we gave up, resorting instead to pulling out our phone to adjust audio settings.

That said, the H9 does come with built-in support for the Google Assistant, meaning you can handily bark out commands and questions without things going wrong if you’d prefer. Battery life is a huge win for the H9. During our testing we easily reached B&O’s claimed 25 hours of listening with noise-cancelling enabled before we needed to find a plug. Best of all, the headphones are USB-C, so you won’t have to worry about carrying an extra charger if you go travelling with them. Our biggest pain point with the H9 is price. At £450 these headphones cost over £150 more than competing noise-cancelling headphones from Bose and Sony and £100 more than Bowers & Wilkins’ finest. Such a figure would be justified if the H9 accompanied its superior design with best-in-class audio, noise-cancelling tech and navigation, but that simply isn’t the case. Plus, B&O doesn’t even offer a carrying case with the cans, something Bose, Sony and Bowers & Wilkins’ all do for their cheaper headphones.