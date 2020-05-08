Bank Hapoalim agrees to pay over $30 mln for its role…

WASHINGTON, April 30 – Bank Hapoalim B.M. agreed to pay more than $30 million for its role in the FIFA money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The Israeli bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary admitted they, through employees, conspired to launder over $20 million in bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, the DOJ said in its statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)