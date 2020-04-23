Bank of Ireland issues scam warning after spike in number of fake text messages being sent to customers

BANK OF IRELAND has warned the public to be wary of fraudulent text messages being circulated currently attempting to get people to disclose account details.

The practice of sending fake text messages, the bank said, is frequently deployed by fraudsters and there has been a recent spike in messages aimed specifically at bank customers.

Bank of Ireland is urging the public not to respond to these text messages, which are designed to appear as if sent by the bank and look like originating from a genuine phone number.

It said it never texts customers asking them to update or provide online information, and anyone receiving such texts should delete them from their mobile device immediately.

Customers should also watch out for the following scams currently in circulation:

An increase in the number of daily malware and phishing emails

Suspicious social media posts linking back to fake websites

Requests to dial high costs phone lines operating as advice centres

Calls from fake medical or charitable organisations asking for urgent money transfers

Suspicious emails or texts asking for personal details or linking to fake websites

A spokesperson for the bank said: “Bank of Ireland’s online security team continues working to identify new fraud attempts on a daily basis and any customers with concerns should send an email to [email protected] if they spot anything suspicious.

“Customers can also take practical steps to ensure they are banking safely online, including logging out of online banking when finished and updating antivirus software installed on laptops, tablets and home computers.”