Bank of Ireland loan repayment breaks rise above 35,000

DUBLIN, April 30 – Bank of Ireland has processed more than 35,000 three-month repayment breaks in Ireland across all loan categories to help customers cope with coronavirus disruption, a spokesman for the country’s largest bank by assets said on Thursday.

Ireland’s five retail banks agreed on Thursday to extend the breaks for impacted customers to six months. The lenders’ representative body said 65,000 mortgage breaks and over 22,000 business breaks have been granted to date.

Bank of Ireland’s main competitors, Allied Irish Banks , said on Wednesday that it had processed “well over” 40,000 payment breaks for its loan customers. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)