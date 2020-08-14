Bar accused of ‘transphobia’ after door staff ‘humiliated’ two customers

A restaurant has been accused of transphobia after two customers say they were left “humiliated” by door staff.

One of the customers at 20 Stories in Manchester said they were turned away for not following the venue’s dress code while another alleged they were misgendered multiple times by staff.

D&D London, the group that owns 20 Stories, has apologised for both incidents and promised to “learn from the mistakes made”.

Jamie Rose Dee, 25, visited the venue with her boyfriend for drinks and said it was somewhere she had been looking forward to visiting for a while.

“I’ve always had it in my mind that I wanted to go as it looked like such a nice place,” Jamie told the Manchester Evening News.

“When we got there, there was a bit of a queue outside so we just went up to the bouncer and asked if there were any tables for us to have drinks.

“He just looked at me in such a negative way, cut me off speaking and pointed to the side where the queue was.”

Undeterred, Jamie and her boyfriend queued up outside the venue. When they were at the front of the queue, they were approached by the same staff member who asked them to fill out a form with their contact details on.

But that’s where Jamie then said the problems continued.

“When we got to the entrance, he said to me ‘can you sign here, bro?’ and it made me feel really uncomfortable,” Jamie said.

“After I signed the form, he said ‘thanks mate’ with a real emphasis on it.”

Jamie said they then walked into the venue but didn’t say anything as they didn’t want to cause a scene.

However, the incident didn’t sit right with her.

“As we were sitting at the bar, I started to decompress what had happened,” Jamie said.

“I just couldn’t sit there and enjoy it. My boyfriend wanted to say something but I told him not to and we decided to leave.

“As we walked out you could just tell that the doorman knew because he looked so guilty and quite nervous.”

Upon exiting, a female member of staff asked if everything was okay and the couple informed her that the bouncer had been transphobic.

Jamie, who has more than 155,000 followers on Instagram, posted about the incident shortly after on her social media.

She was inundated with messages of support from her followers.

“I’ve been really feeling confident and comfortable with myself recently,” Jamie says.

“I felt like I was really starting to blend in outside of Canal Street.

“I put my story up in the hopes that they’d reach out to me. I feel like people don’t take these types of incidents seriously and if I didn’t have a platform, I believe this could have quite happily been ignored.

“I don’t want anyone in the LGBT+ community to go to places and spend their money where they’re not welcome.”

Frustrated at the incident, Jamie’s followers started leaving comments on 20 Stories social media pages but she claims they were being deleted by the venue almost as soon as they were posted.

The venue eventually reached out to Jamie and called her.

“I was waiting for the phone call with the tiny smidgen of hope that this was going to be resolved,” she explained.

“I didn’t want anything other than confirmation that LGBT+ people are welcome there.

“I had it in my head that I was going to ask them what kind of diversity training they had in place but when the manager rang me and asked if it was Jamie he was speaking to, he went ‘hello sir’.

“I asked him to repeat himself and he said ‘hello sir’ again. I was so angry because the whole point of the conversation was because I had been misgendered. How tone deaf can you be?

“At that point, I realised an apology wasn’t going to be enough and I just put the phone down. I knew I wasn’t going to get anything.”

Another customer said they felt excluded from the venue on Wednesday evening after they were told they didn’t fit the ‘dress code’.

Teddy Lamb, 30, had visited Manchester from London with their housemates.

They had booked a table at 20 Stories for drinks and food with the intention of having a ‘fancy dinner out’.

“Normally I’d be prepared to write it off as someone just having a bad day or something I misinterpreted,” Teddy, who is non-binary, said.

“But when I saw another girl have an experience, it seemed to be quite pointed and specific.

“When we got to the front of the queue, the woman at the door was very nice to us but said she just needed to call down the manager.

“I shrugged it off but as soon as he came down, he looked at us, shook his head and walked off.

“I tried not to look into it too much, but I asked what that was about. She said we didn’t meet the dress code, but it was specifically me that didn’t.

“The dress code says no flip flops, sweatpants or football shirts and I definitely wasn’t wearing that – that’s not my vibe.”

Teddy said they were wearing a green camo top and pink tapered trousers and that their party was ‘visibly queer’ with coloured hair and facial piercings.

Teddy and their housemates went to another venue afterwards but said they didn’t stay long because the experience had ‘changed the vibe’.

“It was just mortifying,” Teddy added.

“There was a big queue and we were just so embarrassed.

“It wasn’t an expected experience in Manchester. That’s not what the city is known for.”

D&D London, the restaurant group that owns 20 Stories, apologised for the incidents and said they have launched an investigation into what happened.

“We are extremely sorry to hear of two incidents that occurred at 20 Stories last night,” D&D London said in a statement.

“This morning we have launched a full investigation both internally and with our external security team.

“This is not representative of our company values and it is something we are taking very seriously.

“Equality, diversity and inclusivity is very important to D&D London and we welcome all communities into our venues across the world.

“These incidents have highlighted the need for us to relook at all our procedures across the group.

“We will be examining our own policies as a priority, both internally and externally with our suppliers.

“We have opened a direct dialogue with the individuals affected – to discuss the incident, to apologise and to learn from the mistakes made.

“Our Chairman and CEO Des Gunewardena has spoken directly with Jamie today. They have agreed to meet to discuss educating the hospitality industry as a whole on issues relating to LGBT+ discrimination.

“We are committed to learning from this.”

Carl Austin-Behan, LGBT adviser to Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, said he was shocked to hear about the incidents.

“When businesses take on external suppliers to do work for them, they need to use their due diligence,” he told the M.E.N.

“The supply-chain needs to be upheld and brought to account on this.

“I was disturbed about the comments made and I have since spoken to the people and the business involved. The way the manager spoke to Jamie on the phone was embarrassing and just wrong on every level.

“This highlights the fact that people are still LGBT+-phobic in our city and when incidents like this happen, they need to be highlighted and treated with respect and dignity so that other people feel like they can report when like this happens to them.”

He added that he has suggested the business signs up for the LGBT Foundation’s Pride in Practice Training Academy, a program designed to make businesses more LGBT+ inclusive.

“One thing I’d like to see out of this is that the company takes up some sort of education and looks at their Equality Diversity Inclusion (EDI) policies in place,” Carl said.

“Having spoken to the business involved, they’ve agreed with me that there’s a lot of learning to be done on this.

“It’s about how they can work with Manchester, the LGBT+ community and build on that and find a way of properly turning this negative incident into a positive through learning and being invested in the community.”