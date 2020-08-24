Barack Obama skewers Trump for ‘making stuff up’ in ‘reality show’ presidency

Barack Obama delivered a blistering attack on Donald Trump as he accused the US president of treating the role like “one more reality show” while spewing lies.

In a scorching critique, Obama said the former Apprentice host was using the presidency to help himself and his friends and warned there would be dark consequences if Trump wins a second term.

The former president urged Americans to back Democratic challenger Joe Biden – his former vice president – and Biden’s running mate US Senator Kamala Harris in November’s election.

Speaking on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Obama assailed his successor, Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting for Biden was necessary to ensure the survival of democracy.

Obama said of Trump: “He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Speaking of Biden and Harris, he added: “They understand that political opponents aren’t ‘un-American’ just because they disagree with you, that a free press isn’t the ‘enemy’ but the way we hold officials accountable, that our ability to work together to solve big problems like a pandemic depends on a fidelity to facts and science and logic and not just making stuff up.”

After avoiding direct criticism for most of Trump’s first term, the scathing broadsides from Obama constituted an unusually harsh appraisal of one president by another – although Trump has rarely hesitated to attack Obama, often levelling accusations of misconduct without evidence.

The former president added: ” Donald Trum

Obama’s assertion that Trump, a Republican, is incapable of meeting the demands of the presidency echoed the remarks from his wife, Michelle Obama, on Monday, that Trump “simply cannot be who we need him to be.”

p hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

On Twitter, Trump responded to Obama’s appearance in all capital letters, suggesting Obama’s decision to endorse Biden only after his Democratic rivals dropped out indicated doubts about Biden’s candidacy.

But on Wednesday, Obama delivered a full-throated endorsement of Biden and Harris, saying they “actually care about every American, and they care deeply about this democracy.”

Biden, 77, was formally nominated on Tuesday night to take on Trump, 74, in the November 3 presidential election. Leading in the polls, he will address the party on the fourth and final night of the convention on Thursday.

Harris, 55, accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring Americans to elect Biden and accusing Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his address to the Democratic party, Obama, 59, was unsparing in his praise for his former vice president, saying Biden became a “brother” to him.

He added: “For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president – and he’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”

For Obama and Biden, the election is a chance to help secure their administration’s legacy, including the restoration of dozens of policies on immigration, climate change and healthcare that Trump has systematically sought to dismantle.

The Biden campaign will deploy Obama, who remains a popular figure, as a key backer during the campaign’s closing months, although the Covid-19 pandemic has all but eliminated traditional in-person events such as rallies.

Obama’s address to the virtual convention was delivered from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, the city where the US Constitution and the country’s founding democratic principles were drafted.

He said: “The one constitutional office elected by all of the people is the presidency. So at a minimum, we should expect a president to feel a sense of responsibility for the safety and welfare of all 330 million of us. … But we should also expect a president to be the custodian of this democracy.”

Trump, he said, had failed those tests.

An emotional Obama urged Americans to vote, warning that Trump and his Republican allies can win only by suppressing and undermining votes, rather than on the merits of their policies.

Obama said: “Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you’re going to get involved and vote.”

Making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major US presidential ticket, Harris said Trump’s divisive leadership had brought the country to an “inflection point” and made a direct appeal to the party’s diverse electorate whose vote is crucial to defeat Trump.

Harris, a California senator and former prosecutor, said: “The constant chaos leaves us adrift, the incompetence makes us feel afraid, the callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot.

“We must elect a president… who will bring all of us together – Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous – to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.”

She was speaking from an events centre in Biden’s home town of Wilmington, Delaware that was largely empty because of the coronavirus outbreak.