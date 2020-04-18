Barack Obama’s Spokeswoman Responds To Twitter User Asking For 2020 Commencement Speech

COVID-19 has continued to create havoc around the globe since its emergence in Wuhan, China. Now, the novel coronavirus has also played a part in inspiring some Twitter users to asked former President Barack Obama for a unique favor.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Debenham, a graduating senior from Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles, tweeted at the politician to ask if he would consider giving a commencement speech to the class of 2020.

In his tweet, Debenham stated that he was “saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation,” which have come as a result of social distancing guidelines that have been placed on schools nationwide. He then added, “In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”

His tweet can be seen below.

In an interview with CNN, the 17-year-old said that he had crafted the tweet with his older brother, Eli, after seeing Obama officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden prior to the 2020 presidential election. Debenham then elaborated that he felt his tweet was a way to appropriately convey the feelings of high school seniors across the country.

As for whether or not Debenham’s tweet will pay off, Katie Hill, a spokeswoman for Obama, said they had seen the tweets and were “very flattered.” However, they declined to comment further about whether or not Obama would fulfill the request.

Aside from the recent appeal to Barack, the Obamas have remained in the news over the past several months for a range of reasons.