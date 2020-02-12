Barcelona and Real Madrid want £60m Man Utd transfer target Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish is a man in demand.

Manchester United could be set to lose out on yet another transfer target after a disappointing January window. The Reds are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, but they aren’t the only club keen.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both looking at the Villa youngster, according to The Sun. Grealish is set to be in high demand this after a terrific first-half of the season. The left-winger has had a brilliant campaign for relegation-threatened Villa. Despite the Villains failing to produce results, he has some impressive personal stats, having found the net seven times with five assists in 23 Premier League games. JUST IN: Barcelona chief holding emergency meeting with Eric Abidal today

His form has earned him interest from elsewhere, with reports suggesting United wanted to make a move for him during January. But now, they could both be set to lose out, just days after it emerged that long-term target James Maddison is set to sign a new deal at Leicester. The Sun reports that Barca and Madrid are both keen on making a move for Grealish during the upcoming transfer window, and could be willing to match the £60million that United will pay. If United were to lose out on him, it would be another major blow to the club’s squad rebuilding plans.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to keep spending in the summer to revolutionise his squad. They missed out on Erling Braut Haaland in January, and are unlikely to secure a move for Maddison considering his reported extension. And former Premier League manager Neil Warnock believes Solskjaer needs to just pay up for Grealish now, in order to avoid losing out on him. “Man United are in a situation where they should just pay the money shouldn’t they, now,” he said to talkSPORT.