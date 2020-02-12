Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu tipped to sack Eric Abidal after Lionel Messi row

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has clashed with the club’s director of football Eric Abidal.

Barcelona must sack Eric Abidal following Lionel Messi’s reaction to the former France defender’s comments, says ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley. Abidal is the current director of football at Barcelona and recently hit out at the players following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. The 40-year-old claimed the squad did not work hard enough under Valverde towards the end of his time at the Nou Camp.

But superstar Messi has since hit out at Abidal’s comments and said they are not true. Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly called for a meeting with Abidal on Wednesday. And ESPN FC pundit Burley says there should only be one outcome. Burley said: “To me the clearest pathway here seems to be, unfortunately for Eric Abidal, is that the president is going to have to terminate his employment with the club to appease mainly, well firstly the squad after the comments, and secondly Lionel Messi.

“I think that would, certainly in my view, be the simplest way to clear this mess up short term and then try and get everything back on board. “[It] would be: ‘Unfortunately Eric, sorry mate but I can’t accept these comments and you’re not the most important person here, we’ve got a league to fight for, we’ve got a Champions League to fight for and I’ve got to make sure Lionel Messi’s on board’. “That would seem the clearest way forward for me.” Abidal made comments about the Barca squad earlier this week when speaking to Catalonia-based newspaper Sport. Barcelona news LIVE: Lionel Messi spat could see Eric Abidal sacked today, meeting planned [BLOG]

“Many players were not satisfied or didn’t work hard and there was also an internal communication issue,” Abidal said. “The relationship between manager and dressing room has always been good, but there are things that I can smell as a former player. “I told the club what I thought and had to make a decision.” But Messi took objection and responded to the comments on social media.