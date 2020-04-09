Barcelona Deputy Coach Talks Lionel Messi, Addresses Locker Room Controversies

Barcelona’s controversial assistant coach Eder Sarabia has revealed his thoughts about Lionel Messi and addressed some locker room issues of the club.

Sarabia recently sat down for an Instagram Live and talked about certain issues related to Barcelona. One of the most interesting topics Sarabia addressed was the behavior and emotional climate inside Barcelona’s locker room. According to the veteran coach, nobody can really know the Barcelona squad until they get the chance to see things “behind the scenes.” Sarabia also emphasized that his job is to get the best out of the players, Besoccer.com reported.

“Until you step inside and meet the players, you don’t know how things really are. There are many things behinfd the scenes and everyone is different. Everyone has different skills and that is the coach’s job to get the best out of everyone,” Sarabia revealed.

As expected, Sarabia once again talked about his actions on the bench during the now-infamous incident at El Clasico. It will be remembered that during Barcelona’s devastating defeat, Sarabia reportedly ranted at the players, specifically Antoine Griezmann.

Reports claimed that Sarabia erupted when the Frenchman missed a chance in the opening 45 minutes exclaiming, “f—ing hell, Antoine, stick it away! Shoot, for f—‘s sake!” An unnamed player was also criticized when Sarabia said, “He’s not doing any of the things he’s supposed to be doing!”

But according to Sarabia, the team has moved on from the incident and is now in great harmony.

“A lot was spoken about it, but internally, it did not even get a tenth of the coverage it got in the media. We apologized because there are certain things you have to control and improve. There was no problem and we have a great relationship with the footballers. We have fitted in very well and we are delighted with them,” Sarabia pointed out.

Evidently, Messi isn’t one of the Barca players who have been having locker room issues, as per Sarabia. In fact, he even lauded the Barcelona captain for being not only the best player in history but also the best sportsman.

“He is the best footballer of all time and maybe the best sportsman as well. He is incredible in all aspects because his knowledge of the game and for how he executes it. It’s a privilege,” Sarabia said of Messi.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona matches and trainings are canceled. Sarabia believes that this lengthy break is good for the team as the players and coaches can rest well and rejuvenate.