Barcelona make decision on Eric Abidal future after two-hour meeting over Lionel Messi row

Barcelona took immediate action to try and cool tensions at the club after Lionel Messi publicly criticised the club’s director of football Eric Abidal after his recent comments. As a result Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu then held a two-hour meeting with Abidal to discuss his future at the club.

According to Spanish publication Marca, it has been decided that Abidal will keep his job. The report claims Bartomeu spoke to Messi ahead of the meeting but decided to allow the former Barcelona defender to continue in his current role. It is unclear how Messi feels about the decision, but Abidal is now set to travel with the team when they take on Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey today. The club's current crisis stemmed from Abidal's comments that players poor performances were to blame for Ernesto Valverde being sacked.

"A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication," Abidal told Spanish newspaper Sport. "The relationship between the coach and dressing room was always good, but there are things that as an ex-player I can sense. "I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision."

Off the back of these comments, Messi took the unusual action of using social media to challenge Abidal’s remarks, as he demanded the Barca chief to name the specific players he was referring to. “I honestly do not like to do this kind of thing but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their job and take responsibility for their decisions,” Messi said on Instagram. “Players for what happens on the field, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don’t play well. “Those in charge of sporting direction should also face up to their responsibilities and above all take charge of their own decisions.