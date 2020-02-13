Barcelona news LIVE: Lionel Messi THREAT sparks Neymar £273m transfer U-turn, Man Utd move

Barcelona news, transfer gossip and updates are coming thick and fast and Express Sport has all the latest from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona news LIVE updates and transfer gossip from the Nou Camp Thursday, February 6 Lionel Messi will wield his considerable power at Barcelona to re-sign PSG ace Neymar Lionel Messi has alarmed Barcelona chiefs with his attitude in training, according to reports Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keen on making a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Lionel Messi fuming Lionel Messi feels his final years in the game are being wasted at Barcelona, according to a stunning report. And that will surely alert Manchester City, who would love to sign the Argentina international when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign. Messi has become embroiled in a spat with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal, taking issue with comments made by the Frenchman. And the Guardian say that Messi feels his final few years at Barcelona are being wasted. Should they fail to win the Champions League this season, it will mark five years since their last European triumph.

Lionel Messi – free agent Barcelona are sweating over the future of Lionel Messi. And that’s because the Argentine superstar could potentially leave the Nou Camp for absolutely nothing later in the year. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim Messi, who has a £593million release clause, only needs to give the club 30 days notice before walking away. Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, had a public feud with the club’s technical director Eric Abidal and the situation is thought to be tense. The publication speculates in a separate article that Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Inter Milan are the only club’s capable of meeting his financial demands.

Transfer window Premier League clubs agreed on Thursday to move the last day of the close-season transfer window back to the end of August or early September, in line with Europe’s top leagues. Premier League clubs voted in favour of changing the transfer window in 2017, bringing deadline day forward to before the start of the season the following year. European clubs continued to trade for three weeks longer, leading several managers, including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, to complain that the move had handed rivals an undue advantage. Under the system last year, Premier League clubs were barred from recruiting from August 9 but could still lose players to European rivals until September 2. The decision to return to the old system was taken at a shareholders meeting. Accordingly, the next transfer window will close at 5pm on September 1 because August 31 is a UK bank holiday.

Ousmane Dembele surgery Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery to repair a complete proximal tear in his right hamstring. The 22-year-old has not played since November 27 when he hobbled off in tears in the first half of Barcelona’s 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. Dembele had been in recovery but aggravated the injury earlier this week in training. “FC Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on Tuesday, February 11 in Turku, Finland, to treat a rupture to the proximal tendon of his right hamstring,” Barcelona wrote in their website. “Once the operation has been concluded, further information will be given regarding his approximate recovery time.”

[MEDICAL REPORT]@Dembouz will undergo surgery to treat his right hamstring tear on Tuesday, February 11 in Finland. Information on his approximate expected recovery time will be given once the operation has been carried out.https://t.co/KamzExiF2Q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2020

Wanted: Neymar Lionel Messi will wield his considerable power at Barcelona to re-sign PSG star Neymar. That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Messi will use his ‘contractual freedom’ to apply pressure on president Josep Maria Bartomeu to bring the Brazilian superstar back to Spain. The Barcelona presidential elections are scheduled for 2021 and Bartomeu would likely lose his position should the Argentine magician leave the Nou Camp under his watch. Bartomeu spoke to Messi before holding a two-hour meeting with technical secretary Eric Abidal. And it’s believed the club will make a new move for Neymar during the summer having refused to meet PSG’s astonishing £273million valuation in 2019.

Lionel Messi training concern Lionel Messi has alarmed Barcelona with his attitude in training, according to reports. The Argentina international could leave the club at the end of the season with Manchester City eyeing a transfer. And Marca claim it’s because there is ‘distrust’ in the air at the Nou Camp. It is claimed that Messi has cut an angry figure on the training pitch, alarming the club in the process and his comments about Abidal has sparked talk that he could leave the club at the end of the season. Manchester City are thought to be keen on the 32-year-old, with Pep Guardiola previously managing the Argentine at the Nou Camp.

Jack Grealish competition Manchester United could be set to lose out on yet another transfer target after a disappointing January window. The Reds are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, but they aren’t the only club keen. The Sun reports that Barcelona and Madrid are both keen on making a move for Grealish during the upcoming transfer window, and could be willing to match the £60million that United will pay. Grealish is set to be in high demand this after a terrific first-half of the season – netting seven goals with a further five assists in 23 Premier League games.

Paul Pogba to Juventus Italian champions Juventus want to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. However, they will not go ‘all out’ to secure his return to Turin. Ankle injuries have kept the France international to just six starts in the current campaign, with dressing room sources suggesting that Pogba’s “head is not currently at the club”. Real Madrid are also challenging for his signature, and Tuttosport claim they’ll have the advantage because Zinedine Zidane is willing to do “anything” to lure him to the Bernabeu.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang warning Arsenal have been told by Barcelona that the Catalan giants are interested in their top goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barca are looking for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and have identified the Gabon international as a summer target, according to reports. And even if Arsenal do qualify for the Champions League next season Barcelona Sporting Director, Eric Abidal, has insisted this won’t change the club’s plans to pursue Aubameyang. “I know him. He has a profile that has depth,” said Abidal. “He is important and in his team he is decisive. It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We will see what will happen. “It is logical that in summer a ‘nine’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer.”

Isco offered Real Madrid are set to offer Isco to Chelsea as part of a plan to sign N’Golo Kante. Bernabeu bigwig Florentino Perez is eager to use the playmaker to reduce the price for the World Cup winner. According to El Desmarque, the former Leicester City midfielder is one of Zidane’s top targets in the summer window. Perez, the club’s president, takes care of the transfer details and is already trying to work out how to get Kante on board. He reportedly hopes to use Chelsea’s interest in Isco to reduce Kante’s price.

