Barcelona player ratings vs Bilbao: Messi frustrated, flops score 4s in Copa del Rey loss

Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao after a below-par performance at the San Memes Stadium, so which of Quique Setien’s men let the side down?

Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Bilbao – Copa del Rey

Barcelona suffered a shock defeat in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao after Inaki Williams’ late strike. The result heaps pressure on new manager Quique Setien, with Barca having previously won the competition in four of the past five years.

Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati both went close for Barca in a fiesty clash at the San Memes Stadium that saw nine bookings. Antoine Griezmann was also guilty of wasting a good opportunity while Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon was in inspired form to deny the visitors. The path looked open for a favourable draw in the semi-finals if the Barcelona could progress, following Real Madrid’s elimination at the hands of Real Sociedad earlier today, but William’s injury-time header was fully deserved and sent the home side through to the final four. Express Sport have rated how the Barcelona players performed against Athletic Bilbao, but do you agree? Man Utd fans mock Lionel Messi transfer rumour – ‘Good backup for Dan James’

Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Bilbao – Copa del Rey Few shots of note to save but showed his bravery when coming out to claim at the feet of Williams and Pique. Went in the book after just six minutes for a foul on Iker Muniain. Looked bright going forward, creating a good chance for Fati in the opening exchanges. Lionel Messi tops ‘Players of the Decade’ chart – De Gea, Henderson, Leno on unique list

Man City view on Lionel Messi transfer surfaces after Barcelona row with Eric Abidal

Lionel Messi in training ground bust-up with Barcelona team-mate amid Eric Abidal row

Had a hard time keeping tabs on Williams and was booked after cynically hauling back the flying forward. Appeared to pick up a groin problem and was subbed late on. A quiet evening for the Frenchman, who had a relatively easy ride as Williams targeted the slower Pique. Performed his defensive duties solidly. Booked for his protestations after Messi’s caution in the first-half. Tried to offer Barca an attacking outlet on the left but was stifled for much of the match.

Rolled his sleeves up and got stuck in to the midfield battle, with the pace of the game suiting his ageing legs. However, he was beaten by Williams for the winner. Under-par performance from the Dutchman, who looked well off the pace with his passing and movement. Booked for simulation when he thought he had won a penalty, with replays suggesting it was the right call from the referee, but had a stronger case shortly after when he was barged in the back. Somewhat surprisingly given another start after featuring from the off against Levante but couldn’t impact the game how he would have liked with Bilbao enjoying the better of the play.

Provided one of the few moments of quality in the match when he slipped behind the Bilbao rearguard and squared for Griezmann, only for the Frenchman to waste the chance. Could find himself deployed in an advanced role more frequently in the coming weeks due to Barcelona’s injury issues. The hero from last weekend with two goals against Levante, but couldn’t replicate his performance and fired an early effort past the post. Was withdrawn before the hour and saved for future matches. Looked to get on the ball at every opportunity and continually charged at the Bilbao defence, only to be hacked down on numerous occasions. Had a couple of efforts blocked and was incredulous when he went in to the book for a challenge on Raul Garcia. Forced an excellent save from Unai Simon late on.

Guilty of wasting a great chance after Fati’s cross. Booked for an aggressive hand-off as he drove forward in possession, but added some nous and creativity to a misfiring midfield. Brought on for the ailing Pique.

Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Bilbao – Copa del Rey