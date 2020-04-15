Barcelona Rumors: Lionel Messi Reportedly Trying To Convince Former Teammate To Return

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is reportedly urging an underrated former teammate to return to Nou Camp.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara was once one of Barcelona’s most loved players from the Pep Guardiola era. And this summer’s transfer window, Alcantara could be headed back to Barca with the help of the club’s captain Messi.

Despite being once regarded as a successor to Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, Alcantara is still considered as one of the most underrated players in the world today. His time with Barcelona was cut short because Tito Vilanova didn’t regard him highly and sold him to the German giants after taking over Guardiola’s position.

Alcantara’s move was once seen as a controversial decision by Barca fans but was eventually forgotten. But all of it is past now as Don Balon reported (transcripted by Everything Barca), Messi still has faith in Alcantara and is said to be convincing the former Barcelona star to return to the club.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly keen on making Alcantara a probable replacement for Ivan Rakitic. Aside from Rakitic, Arturo Vidal is also expected to depart the club after the current season ends. As early as now, pundits already foresee that Barcelona youngster Frenkie de Jong’s ability to play as a defensive midfielder could allow Alcantara to play often should Sergio Busquets’ skills starts to fade away. Alcantara’s return could go through during the summer as he enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

With Alcantara reportedly set to make his Barcelona return, the club is evidently stacking their roster with exceptional talents. In fact, another Barcelona signing Francisco Trincao is already drawing comparisons with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 20-year-old forward from Portugal was the joint-top scorer at the European Under-19 Championship in 2018 and is highly expected to provide a further attacking option for Barcelona once the 2020-21 season gets under way.

Reports claim that Trincao really resembles the playing style of a young Messi and due to his goal scoring attributes, the promising Portuguese youngster was also once dubbed as the next Ronaldo.

Trincao is a highly versatile forward who is most effective when given a free license on either of the flanks. His notable dribbling skills, the lethal 1-on-1 strategies he possesses when isolated with the defenders along with his creativity and ingenuity in insanely limited spaces do make him fairly similar to the Argentine superstar.