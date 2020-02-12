Barcelona to make Neymar transfer promise to Lionel Messi if star snubs Man City move

Lionel Messi could be sweet-talked into staying at Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona will reportedly give assurances to Lionel Messi that they will try to sign Neymar again this summer. The Catalans tried to sign the forward during last year’s summer window.

Barcelona were unable to secure the signing of Neymar last summer. The Catalans were linked with the Brazilian superstar throughout the window in what was one of the most drawn-out sagas of the window. Neymar was believed to be desperate for a return to the La Liga side after two years in France. Paris Saint-Germain broke the world transfer record for the Brazilian by spending £200m on his services in 2017.

But since then, he has continued to be linked with a return to La Liga, and now it seems he could get his wish. Lionel Messi made headlines this week after a reported falling out with Barca sporting director Eric Abidal. The two had a public spat after the Nou Camp chief suggested that players were at fault for the sacking Ernesto Valverde. Messi reportedly has the chance to become a free agent in the upcoming summer, and the Daily Mail reports that he could use that leverage to sign a new contract rather than leave the club.

The same report claims that candidates in this summer’s potential presidential elections will assure the club will make a new move for Neymar during the summer. And Abidal himself added to that speculation as he hinted the club will look to take advantage of Neymar’s reported release clause of £143m. “It depends on planning, passports and many things,” the former Barca defender said. “The important thing for me is the sporting aspect, trying to have a stronger team to reach our goals as a club.