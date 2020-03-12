Barcelona want Neymar and three other signings to help Lionel Messi after Real Madrid loss

Barcelona are ready to splash the cash in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are ready to make four signings in the summer to help Lionel Messi. The Spanish giants were stunned by Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday evening, with Zinedine Zidane’s men winning 2-0. Real boast a one-point lead at the top of La Liga after their win at the Bernabeu.

And according to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona’s defeat against Real Madrid left Nou Camp chiefs fuming. Barcelona chiefs felt Messi was isolated and the Argentina talisman needs more support. It’s claimed Barcelona are willing to splash the cash in the summer to bring in additions to help Messi in his final years at the Nou Camp. Sport say the Spanish giants want a right-back, centre-back, winger and a striker.

It’s claimed Barcelona see Neymar as their ideal signing to play on the wing next season. The Brazilian left the Nou Camp for PSG in 2017 in a world-record transfer. The 28-year-old tried to force a move back to Barcelona in the summer, however, PSG refused to sell the attacker. Sport add that numerous Barcelona stars pushed for transfer chiefs to re-sign Neymar last summer. Messi has been vocal on Neymar returning to the Nou Camp, with the Argentina talisman hailing his former team-mate.

He said: “I say it many times, at the sports level Ney is one of the best in the world and I would love him to return. “He was a very happy person, he was always happy, he had fun both on and off the court. It made the costumes have a different joy. “He is really looking forward to coming back, he always seemed sorry. “He did a lot to return and that would be the first step to try to arrive. “It is normal for people to see him that way because of the way he left, it also bothered me at the time, we tried to convince him not to.