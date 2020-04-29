Barclays CEO says ‘putting 7,000 people in a building…

By Lawrence White

LONDON, April 29 – The coronavirus pandemic could permanently change how many bankers make the daily trudge into tightly packed city centre offices, Barclays CEO Jes Staley said on Wednesday.

“There will be a long term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy…the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past,” he told reporters after the bank reported a fall in first-quarter profits.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)