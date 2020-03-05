Barclays launches £50 million Adverse Weather Fund to support smaller firms and farmers

As a result has announced a package of support to aid businesses that includes A £50 million Adverse Weather Fund for businesses, Access to Funding – 360,000 SMEs have pre-assessed lending limits which can be accessed via the Barclays app or online banking, 12-month capital repayment holidays on existing loans over £25,000 and increased or new overdraft facilities and other working capital solutions

Ian Rand, Barclays Business Banking chief executive, said: “We want to ensure that SMEs and farmers are aware of the support that they can receive from their bank as we aim to help them with the devastating impact of the flooding.

“We’ll continue to work with local communities over the coming weeks and months through this difficult period, and would urge any customers that are worried about their business to get in touch.”