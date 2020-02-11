Barnier STILL insists on threatening Britain: Warns of Brexit consequences as talks start

BRUSSELS negotiator Michel Barnier will today warn that Brexit will have “consequences” as he releases his mandate for a trade deal with Britain.

The Frenchman is set to unveil plans to keep the country tied to European Union rules and regulations through a so-called “level playing field”. European leaders have been robust in their demands that Britain must not be able to lower standards, such as environmental protections, workers’ rights and state aid rules, in order to undercut firms on the Continent. They have warned that access to the bloc’s single market must be significantly restricted if Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to play ball.

Last night Mr Barnier said: “Of course we will continue to manage the consequences of Brexit, but I think that we must also draw political and economic lessons from it. “We must understand and respond to the popular sentiment expressed during this Brexit.” Speaking in Paris after meeting Emmanuel Macron, Mr Barnier said things “would never be the same as before” between the EU and Britain, because “the British don’t want them to be”. He said the EU would be guided in the future talks by the principle that “we will not compromise to the detriment of the single market”.

The EU “respects the UK’s choice”, he said. “But they must decide what they want. They want to diverge from the EU rulebook – the question is, will it be a reasonable divergence, or will it lead to a situation of social dumping, of unfair competition? … So the more they diverge, the less access to the single market they will have.” In a sign of the growing tensions between London and Brussels, Mr Johnson will today signal that he would rather accept trade tariffs than obey EU rules. The Prime Minister will warn that he is prepared to walk away from the negotiating table if the EU isn’t prepared to lessen its demands. He wants a Canada-style free-trade agreement, a pact in which 98 percent of tariffs between Ottawa and the EU were removed.

But Brussels has claimed more protections are required because the “UK is a partner like no other”, a leaked negotiating document last week revealed. The dossier said the UK’s “geographic proximity and economic interdependence” increase the “risk of unfair competition by undercutting standards”. Downing Street is reportedly prepared to instead push for an “Australian” version of no deal, which relies heavily on World Trade Organisation provisions. In a speech to business leaders, Mr Johnson will say “there is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules”.

“There is no need for a free-trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules,” he will say. “The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas – better in many respects, than those of the EU – without the compulsion of a treaty and it is vital to stress this now.” Downing Street officials believe Brussels has rowed back on commitments made in the Political Declaration on the future relationship, in which both sides agree to agree a “comprehensive and balanced free-trade agreement”. It adds: “It must also ensure the sovereignty of the United Kingdom and the protection of its internal market.”



