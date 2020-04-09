Basketball Legend Isiah Thomas Picks This Player As MVP Of 2019-20 NBA Season

National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Isiah Thomas has insisted that LeBron James should bag the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The 58-year-old point guard, who played for only Detroit Pistons during his NBA career, has said that if Los Angeles Lakers end up with a better record than Eastern Conference’s table-toppers, Milwaukee Bucks, then James should win the award ahead of the current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis has been the frontrunner the whole year. But I thought before the season was suspended LeBron and the Lakers, they were making their move. If the Lakers end up with a better record, then there’s no doubt about it. LeBron James is the MVP of the league,” Thomas told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy.com.

In the assists table, James is on the top with 10.6 to his name. While James has been the Player of the Week three times since the start of the season, Giannis has clinched that four times.

So far, Lakers have a record of 49-14 but Bucks are ahead with 53-12 but the season currently is suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. There is no information about the resumption of NBA or for that matter, any other sports tournaments across the globe.

In a recent interview, James said he is staying physically and mentally prepared for a possible NBA return.

“I’m still getting in my daily workouts — I never go a day without. Staying in touch with my teammates and the coaching staff, just doing everything we can to stay mentally and physically prepared for whatever may come next,” the three-time NBA champion said.

Before the NBA got suspended, James had been averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. Now that the basketball superstar has a lot of time in his hands, he is making full use of it to be with his family at home as there are strict social-distancing and travel measures in the US at present. The country so far has registered more than 367,000 confirmed cases and over 10,800 deaths.