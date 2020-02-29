Batman: Ben Affleck shares REAL reason he didn’t make his solo movie after Justice League

BEN AFFLECK has shared the real reason he decided not to make his Batman solo movie.

After Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight trilogy, Ben Affleck was cast as the Caped Crusader. But following the box office and critical disappointments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the star hung up his cape. Originally, Affleck was set to write, direct and star in his very own solo movie nicknamed The Batman.

However, the film did not come to pass and instead Matt Reeves was given the task of rebooting Batman for Warner Bros once again. Robert Pattinson has since been cast as the new Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie, which is released next year. But just why did Affleck drop the part and his solo movie? Well, now the 47-year-old has given a frank and honest answer.

Speaking with The New York Times, Affleck said: “I showed somebody The Batman script. “They said, ‘I think the script is good.’ “‘I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’” Affleck has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, having been to rehab three times and clearly didn’t want to risk his sobriety.

Meanwhile, the outlet also noted that Justice League’s “troubled shoot…had sapped his interest.” Last year, former Batman Christian Bale gave Pattinson a major warning ahead of taking over from Affleck. Speaking with Variety, Bale said: “Good choice! He’s interesting.” Asked what advice he’d give he said: “Oh, same as Ben [Affleck], just be able to pee by yourself.”

Bale added: “You don’t feel like a superhero when you aren’t able to p**s by yourself.” Bale was, of course, referring to the restrictive nature of the Batman suit. Meanwhile, Pattinson’s screen-test for Batman has been shared officially online. Similar to the reveal of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, the shot video looms over the character’s face.