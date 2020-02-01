BBC CRISIS: Sarah Sands resigns as editor of Today programme after 450 job cuts

SARAH SANDS is quitting as editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ms Sands is standing down from the flagship BBC Radio 4 show after three years at the helm. She tweeted: “I have decided to move on from being editor of the Today programme and propose to leave the BBC in September. It has been a privilege to be part of this remarkable team and I am proud to have championed our intelligent journalism and political independence. God bless the BBC.”

Fran Unsworth, the BBC’s director of news, said: “Sarah has brought new ideas and fresh thinking to the Today programme over the past three years. “Under her editorship she has broadened the programme’s agenda, putting a renewed focus on science and arts, and left the nation scratching their heads with the puzzle for Today. “She has commissioned a series of formidable guest editors from Greta Thunberg to the Duke of Sussex. “We thank her for all her hard work and wish her well for the future after she leaves the programme this summer.”

It comes after the broadcaster announced around 450 job cuts as part of a drive to cut costs and reach the young. The move will affect Newsnight, 5Live and other news output. It follows an outcry over leaked plans to axe Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC Two programme. Ms Unsworth said there are “many people in this country that we are not serving well enough”.

She insisted the BBC has to be “relevant for the people we are not currently reaching”. The plans will mean a “reduction in the overall number of stories covered” and “further investment in digital news”. The number of films produced by Newsnight will be slashed. And there will “be post closures at 5Live”, but other programmes across news, including Today, will be affected.

The corporation said it wanted to “reduce duplication” while making savings of £80 million. It said the news agenda would be “tailored to subjects that matter most to the audience”. Ms Unsworth said: “The BBC has to face up to the changing way audiences are using us. “We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money.

“We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital. “Our duty as a publicly funded broadcaster is to inform, educate and entertain every citizen. But there are many people in this country that we are not serving well enough.” National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “These damaging cuts are part of an existential threat to the BBC, and a direct consequence of the last disastrous, secret licence fee deal the BBC agreed with the Government. “This is before the impact of taking over responsibility for the over-75s’ licences kicks in.