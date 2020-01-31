BBC ‘detests Britain!’ Furious backlash as Brexit video called ‘propaganda for kids!’

THE BBC has faced a vicious backlash for their CBBC Horrible Histories Brexit special.

BBC viewers were left furious as they questioned the video of Horrible Histories on CBBC. One Twitter user claimed it was “propaganda for kids” while MPs reacted with disgust. The comedy show highlights “favourite British things come from elsewhere”.

One Twitter user wrote: “If anyone was in any doubt that the ‘British’ broadcasting company absolutely detest Britain, British history and the British people they can watch this.” Another added: “This is quite venomous- dripping with poisonous contempt. What is the point of such vile propaganda attempting to disturb and insinuate?” A third said: “This is reprehensible propaganda. End the license fee.” Ben Bradley MP said: “Remain propaganda talking down Britain’s role in the world, emphasizing the bad and ignoring the good, because God forbid people might love their country. Now being produced for child audiences across the BBC and CBBC.”

However other Twitter users defended the BBC One said: “CBBC reused a Horrible Histories sketch from 10 years ago with a very scant introduction from Nish Kumar and now hundreds of you are in the replies are accusing them of Remain propaganda.” Another added: “As if I didn’t love #HorribleHistories and Nish Kumar enough. Top marks CBBC for posting this today.”

It comes amid claims of bias in the broadcasting company. According to the BBC’s complaints log, thousands more people accused the corporation of bias against the Conservatives than against Labour in the weeks before the December 12 vote. The Labour Party wrote to the broadcaster’s director general a week before the election to voice criticism over “slanted and biased” coverage and “anti-Labour framing”.



