BBC Europe weather: Storm Dennis to bring 2 METRES of snow and 100mph winds

BBC WEATHER has forecast Storm Dennis to bring two metres of snow and 100mph winds to Europe as the UK is on alert for flooding from heavy rainfall.

BBC Weather’s Nick Miller warned of more stormy weather in Europe with destructive winds and heavy snow in places. Storm Dennis will make landfall with the UK on Saturday though Met Office weather warnings are in place from Friday. The fourth named Atlantic storm will not evade Europe where high winds are being forecast.

Mr Miller said: “Return of stormy weather across the north of Europe in the coming days that means strong and destructive winds, heavy rain and heavy snow in places. “Going into Saturday it will be the UK that will see the heaviest rainfall and winds really starting to pick up. “These strong winds will surge further east as we go to the rest of the weekend. “We will also find some unsettled weather towards the southeast, some heavy downpours clearing away from Greece but affecting parts of Turkey.

“To the north there is a whole lot of rain that will bring flooding in places across the UK. “On Sunday that weather system will push into Scandinavia, not just rain but some snow. “Beneath that area of rain things are turning much milder as well. “Temperatures are well up for this time of year in London and Pairs before they come down a bit in the week ahead.”

Dennis then makes its way north-eastwards towards Iceland with its perimeter then sweeping across the UK and parts of Europe. With it comes winds of up to 50mph, torrential rain and for some parts of the UK some snow. Storm Dennis arrives a matter of days after Storm Ciara, which battered the UK with gale-force winds. Storm Ciara caused nearly one million power cuts, widespread travel disruption and at least five deaths as it hit northern Europe from Sunday into Tuesday.



