BBC licence fee price hiked again sparking outrage among public – ‘Just scrap it!’

THE GOVERNMENT has announced the price of the BBC TV licence fee is set to increase from April 1.

The cost of the annual fee is set to increase by £3 a year and from April 1 the will cost £157.50 a year. This fee is set by the Government – they announced in 2016 that the fee would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 2017.

The price change in the licence fee will not currently have an impact on the free over-75s TV licence. The new licence fee works out as £3.02 a week or £13.13 a month. People have taken to social media to express their anger at the increase in the fee.

One user said on Twitter: “They’ve got to pay Lineker’s salary somehow.” Another said: “Scrap the licence fee abolish corrupt BBC.” One Twitter user said: “Must be having to hire more goons to shake down pensioners.” The BBC has said that in the last financial year, “94% of the BBC’s controllable spend went on content for audiences and delivery, with just 6% spent on running the organisation”.

The fee covers the cost of all nine TV channels, regional programming, national and local radio stations, BBC iPlayer, BBC website and BBC Sound. The corporation said in a statement: “Licence fee payers will receive a reminder or a payment plan reflecting the new amount when their licence is next due for renewal. “Those buying or renewing a licence after 1 April 2020 will pay the new fee.