BBC News branded ‘appalling’ after using image of LEBRON JAMES in Kobe Bryant death story

BBC News suffered an angry backlash following a clip of LeBron James appearing in their tribute to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant following his death. BBC blasted

Kobe Bryant, 41, was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames. On Sunday evening during BBC’s News At Ten programme a clip of LeBron James beating Bryant’s career points tally was used during a tribute package.

There was no explanation during the voiceover why LeBron James appeared on the screen instead of Bryant. Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: “Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don’t even look similar. If the BBC hired more black producers and editors, appalling mistakes like this simply would not happen.” Another said: “Dear BBC News, you appear to have inserted clips of LeBron James into your tribute package for Kobe Bryant for no apparent reason …” The BBC has since issued an apology for the mistake.

The BBC newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti said regarding the mistake: “In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James. “We do apologise for the error.” Paul Royall, editor of BBC News at Six and Ten, tweeted: “Mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report”. He added: “We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.”

This is not the first time a BBC programme has shown footage of the wrong sports star. In July 2018 BBC Newsnight apologised for mixing up Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram with his former teammate Imran Khan. Following the death of one of their greatest ever players the NBA issued a statement saying it was: “devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna”. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with absolute devotion to winning.”