BBC presenter reveals the ’surreal’ moment he was tested for coronavirus in city hospital

BBC PRESENTER Nick Robinson described the “surreal” and scary moment he was tested for the coronavirus, COVID-19, after returning to the UK from a holiday in Vietnam.

He also called on the public to show patience and understanding towards the Government and public health professionals, as they battle the spread of the virus. The Today programme presenter drove himself to Whittington hospital in north London on Tuesday night to be tested for COVID-19 after touching down from Hanoi. In an article for the MailOnline, Mr Robinson wrote: “A nurse protected by a plastic face shield, thicker-than-normal rubber gloves and wearing a disposable plastic uniform, checked my pulse, blood pressure and oxygen levels.

“I’ve had this done many many times but never before have I had them checked through the car window with me sitting behind the wheel. “She then used what looked like a giant cotton bud to take a swab from the back of my mouth and inside my nose. “‘You’ll know the results within 48 hours,’ I was told – the results that will reveal whether I have coronavirus or, more precisely, COVID-19.” Mr Robinson decided to get himself tested after developing a cough, one of the symptoms of the virus.

He is currently in quarantine at his home as he waits the test results, where he is having to observe strict rules to protect his family from any possible infection. These involve using separate towels, not sharing the same bedroom or bathroom as anyone else and taking care not to throw out any rubbish, among other things. Mr Robinson observed that all these measures were a stark reminder that the coronavirus outbreak is “deadly serious”. He said: “Not for me but for those we want to protect – those for whom catching COVID 19 won’t be, at best, a few days off work and, at worst, a nasty bug.”

The BBC presenter urged the public to support the Government and NHS in their fight to limit the spread of the deadly virus and to be less critical of their current efforts. He wrote: “My programme – and others – could fill the airwaves with anxious travellers and parents complaining that ‘we’re not being told’ what we need to know. “That is understandable but all too often unfair. “What governments and public health professionals here and elsewhere are wrestling with is how to limit the spread of a virus which they are only just beginning to understand.”

He added: “They need us to be prepared but not to panic. “That requires us all to do something I had to learn after I was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. “Initially, I treated my doctors like someone I was interviewing on the radio: I demanded answers.

“I searched the internet looking for what they couldn’t or wouldn’t tell me. I craved certainty. “Then one consultant explained patiently that doctors don’t and can’t know everything, there can be no certainty and there are no risk-free courses of action.” Mr Robinson conclude his article by urging the public to be supportive and understanding of health professionals in their hour of need.