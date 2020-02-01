BBC Question Time audience erupts as Tory comedian makes point over Northern Rail crisis

BBC Question Time returned once again last night from Buxton in Derbyshire with host Fiona Bruce opening the show with a discussion about the Northern Rail crisis.

The panel was made up of the Tory MP James Cleverly, and Labour’s shadow housing minister Sarah Jones, who is also an MP for Croydon. President of the National Farmers’ Union Minette Batters, businessman and entrepreneur Sacha Lord and comedian and writer Geoff Norcott also joined host Ms Bruce in the Brexit heartlands of Derbyshire.

The first audience question which opened the show was based around the Northern Rail’s recent nationalisation. An audience member asked: “Should the department of transport and the treasury be to blame for the failure of Northern Rail?” Labour MP Ms Jones said that nationalisation “made sense” and that she did not understand why it had not been done before. The question was then eventually directed at right-wing comedian and former school teacher Geoff Norcott who made a hilarious point about Northern Rail and the state of transportation in the north of England.

He said: “I think it’s interesting, this sort of predicted ‘far right Boris Johnson Government’. “And one of the first acts is to nationalise a rail provider. “So in fairness, I’ve given a lot of stick to Jeremy Corbyn over the years. “This is maybe an area where he has won the argument.

“You know, a lot of Conservative voters see an argument for nationalisation as a little uncomfortable about the Government getting too involved and you sort of hope that it’s temporary. “But as Sacha brought up there, the ridiculous thing in this country is the north to south links are the ones that are always looked at. “But if you want to go side-to-side, there’s some sort of weird prejudice against that. “You might as well just get a mule!”

The audience then erupted with laughter at the hilarious quip from the comedian. Ms Bruce then pointed out that everyone in the audience appeared to nod in agreement with Mr Norcott’s point. She said: “Almost everybody is nodding their head here in the studio audience!” Mr Norcott added: “What’s the prejudice against side-to-side?!

“And you look at services – you know connecting Manchester and Sheffield – that TransPennine Express has brilliant staff and a heroic commitment to buffet carts, even on a single carriage train. “However, you know you talk about connecting the north with London, how about connecting the north with the north?” The audience erupted with applause once again and nodded in agreement. Mr Norcott is an English comedian, writer and political commentator.