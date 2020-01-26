BBC Question Time: ‘Where’s Laurence Fox?’ Viewers’ anger as tonight’s line-up unveiled

BBC Question Time viewers are demanding Laurence Fox returns to the panel tonight following his furious row with left-wing supporters on last week’s show.

The British actor became embroiled in a fiery back-and-forth with a Question Time audience member when responding to a claim the media’s treatment of Meghan Markle amounted to “racism”. He replied: “It’s not racism… we’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe. It’s so easy to throw the charge of racism and it’s really starting to get boring now.”

The audience member then described Mr Fox as a “white, privileged male”, to which he responded: “I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it was an immutable characteristic. “To call me a white privileged male is to be racist.” Following the exchange on Question Time, several social people took to social media to criticise Mr Fox, but the actor mocked the furore as “Christmas come early”. He wrote on Twitter himself to write: “To be clear, I am in no way having the best day of my life ever drinking all of these leftist tears.

“My cup it overfloweth. “But please don’t stop.” Now Question Time fans are demanding more of the same intense exchanges this week and for Mr Fox to feature on the panel for the second successive week. One wrote: “We would prefer @LozzaFox on every week. Much more interesting.”

Another commented: “Ooooh @EmilyThornberry how lovely. Nah, I will give it a miss thanks. “Won’t be the same after @LozzaFox last week anyway.” A third person tweeted: “Could we have @LozzaFox on every week? He’s the only one who talks sense.” Question Time viewers were quick to share their support for Mr Fox following the barrage of criticism he had come in for.

One person tweeted: “Well done for being brave enough to say what so many of us have thought for so long.” Another said: “I have boycotted @bbcquestiontime for months due to BBC bias but watched it on catch up when I knew he was on the panel. “Don’t stop what you’re doing, calling these people out.” This week’s Question Time panel includes Labour leadership hopeful Emily Thornberry, seen as the heavy outsider to replace Jeremy Corbyn as the party’s leader. The Shadow Foreign Secretary has been on an intensive media tour, having already appeared on the Andrew Neil Show to be grilled by the veteran journalist earlier this week.

But Ms Thornberry – one of four remaining candidates left in the leadership race alongside Sir Keri Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy – has yet to make it onto the final ballot. She has so far not been backed by any affiliate group, and has also only secured two out of the required 33 Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) which would help her onto the ballot. The Conservative Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Theresa Villiers will also be on the panel. They will be joined by former Chief Constable of Durham Police Mike Barton; broadcaster and businessman Trevor Philips, who is also former chair of the Commission for Equality and Human Rights; and Deputy Editor of the Sunday Times Sarah Baxter.

To be clear, I am in no way having the best day of my life ever drinking all of these leftist tears