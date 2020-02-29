BBC Weather: Carol Kirkwood issues warning as imminent Storm Dennis to wreak havoc in UK

BRITAIN is bracing for yet another storm this weekend as Storm Dennis’s imminent arrival forces forecasters to issue weather warnings after the devastation caused by Storm Ciara last week.

BBC Weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood warned Storm Dennis will arrive on UK shores on Friday evening bringing heavy rain showers and up to 70mph gales for many. The damaging weather system will continue to batter the UK for the whole weekend and into Monday next week. Ms Kirkwood said: “As we head on later on Thursday an area of low pressure moves away, overnight a ridge of high pressure builds in and then we’ve got this next system coming from the west.

“This is not Storm Dennis, you might have been hearing us talk about. Storm Dennis comes later. “So first thing on Friday morning we’re looking at a cold start. There will be some frost, there will be some ice, some patchy mist and fog as well. “But temperatures are rising towards the west because the clouds are coming in with the wind strengthening and then we will see all this rain coming our way. “Heavy and persistent rain coming into the west and pushing eastwards through the course of the day.” She continued: “Then here it is Storm Dennis for the weekend.

“You can see how it remains across our shores right until Monday. Lots of ISO bars on the chart so I’m telling you we are looking at gales. “Inland gales 50 to 60mph. With exposure, even more than that – 70mph. That’s enough to cause damage to trees for example. “And it’s not just that. The other half of this story is the rain. “Heavy rain at times, with the melting snow as well, really add up. So there is a risk of further flooding.”

The Met Office has now released warnings for the UK covering the next four days. Agency officials released another warning for the country for Thursday, with snow and rain likely for northern England and Ireland. A snow warning is now in place for the northeast during a nine-hour period from 2am to 11am. The warning covers northeast England, northwest England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.